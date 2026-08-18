Rscnpf & Partner Agencies Intercept Cannabis & Cocaine Aboard Vessel At St. Kitts Port

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, has seized a quantity of drug contraband that was aboard a vessel that arrived in St. Kitts on August 10th, 2026.

The vessel, C-Elizabeth II, docked at St. Kitts at approximately 9 AM. A joint search of the vessel was conducted by members of the Coast Guard; the Customs and Excise Department including its K9 Unit; and the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the RSCNPF. During the search, a quantity of vegetable material later confirmed to be cannabis weighing 12.515 lbs and a quantity of a white powdered substance later confirmed to be cocaine weighing one (1) kilogramme, were discovered onboard.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and the drug contraband and other items were taken in to custody. The Captain and six crew members of the vessel; nationals of Grenada, St. Vincent, and Trinidad and Tobago, were also taken into custody to assist with the ongoing investigations into the matter.

The RSCNPF commends the Anti-Narcotics Unit, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard, and the Customs and Excise Department for their continued collaboration and stellar work.

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