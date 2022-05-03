Exposition Nevis 2022 launches with historical exhibition at MGR Park

Photo Caption: Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration speaking at the launch of Exposition Nevis 2022 historical exhibition at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on May 03, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 03, 2022) — Exposition Nevis 2022 was officially launched on Tuesday, May 03, 2022 with an exhibition entitled “Nevis- Her Story”, on display at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The exhibition, which will run for the month of May, is a collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Public Library Services. It provides a snapshot into the history of Nevis, important figures, and items of cultural and historical interest.

Photo Caption: Mrs. Anastasia Parris-Morton, Chief Librarian at the Nevis Public Library, speaking at the launch of Exposition Nevis 2022 historical exhibition at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on May 03, 2022

“This exhibition is a historical portrait of Nevis’ development. It shows some of the key personalities who helped to shape the face of Nevis and also some of the artifacts that remind us of the way of life on Nevis as it used to be.

“I’m very pleased with the creativity of the staff at the Nevis Public Library. Some of the models that they have created and some of the things really take us back in time and it’s a wonderful trip down memory lane and it’s also very educational,” said

Photos: Displays at the Exposition Nevis 2022 historical exhibition at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Mrs. Anastasia Parris-Morton, Chief Librarian at the Nevis Public Library, gave some insight into the inspiration behind the exhibition.

Photos: Displays at the Exposition Nevis 2022 historical exhibition at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park

“This exhibition is called “Nevis, Her Story- in part”, because it covers some, not everything about Nevis’ development. We have some facts and artifacts on display. Some will be familiar to some of us. Others we are hoping that each of us will learn something new about our island- the young and older [ones] alike. These [displays] we hope will remind us of the deep, rich history of this little gem that we live on, what she possesses, and there’s so much we still do not know and are still learning.

“One of the aspects of this exhibition is that we’re inviting the participation of the public in providing us with names and information of persons who have helped to shape our island’s history,” she said.

She invited the general public to visit the exhibition at the MGR Park.

“I hope to see the general public in their numbers. I want to see the school children, and when the tourists visit the park they will have a chance to come in and learn something about Nevis’ history and heritage.”

Photos: Displays at the Exposition Nevis 2022 historical exhibition at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park

Exposition Nevis- All Things Tourism will run from May 01 to May 31, 2022. The calendar of events include Heritage Village life on Friday, May 06, at the Nevis Heritage Village in Gingerland; Bath Community Fair at Port Charles on Saturday, May 07; entrepreneurship workshop on May 12; a Know Your Country culinary tour of small restaurants on May 14; Bank of Nevis Youth Congress on May 18; Exposition Nevis Festival at the MGR Park on May 21; and the New River Farmers’ Cooperative Open Day on May 27.

The Exposition Nevis Tourism Awards Cocktail will take place at the MGR Park on June 18.

