Ross Powell Scores First Half Century in LICB T20 Festival

By: Tito Chapman

Powell Hits Half Century: First Ever in LICB T20 Festival History

Nevis’ opening batsman, Ross Powell, has etched his name in the history books as the first player to score a half century in the inaugural LICB T20 Festival.

With Nevis batting first, Powell scored 59 not out off 61 balls to help Nevis secure a score of 140/4 from twenty overs. His innings included 5 fours.

Powell and Jamie Cornelius are the first opening pair to record a 50+ run partnership in the T20 Festival, 64. Cornelius scored 40, hitting (6 fours and (1) six from 29 deliveries. Shelton Forbes scored 18.

Michael Palmer bagged 2/28 from four overs for Combined Islands.

Grant’s Knock of 45 kept Combined Islands in the Game

Needing only 141 to win, Combined Islands looked well on their way to victory with opening batsman, Joshua Grant, scoring comfortably.

However, when Grant, (45) was caught by Adrian Williams off the bowling of Colin Archibald, Combined Islands loss momentum, 112/5. They further loss two quick wickets, that of Wadhwa and Yearwood. Suddenly, they were 117/7, needing 24 runs from 16 balls.

Zawandi White (24), kept Combined Islands hopes alive.

Requiring only 3 runs from 2 balls in the last over, Adrian Williams picked up the prized wicket of Zawandi White with one ball to spare and almost had a second wicket with the final delivery to seal victory for Nevis.

Kian Pemberton was the pick of the bowlers for Nevis with 3 wickets. Sharma and Archibald both bagged two wickets each.

Nevis won by 2 runs in a nail biting finish.

Related