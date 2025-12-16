St. Kitts and Nevis Set to Compete in FIFA Series 2026 in Indonesia

St. Kitts and Nevis will take part in the FIFA Series 2026 ( FS26) scheduled to be hosted in Indonesia, marking another important milestone for the nation’s senior men’s football program. The tournament will see St. Kitts and Nevis competing against national teams from different FIFA Confederations, providing valuable international exposure and high-level competitive experience.

The FIFA Series is a global initiative introduced by FIFA to give national teams opportunities to play high-level international matches. The series brings together teams from across the world to compete in friendly matches under FIFA’s international match calendar, fostering development, increasing global competitiveness, and promoting football across diverse regions.

Participation in the FIFA Series 2026 will allow St. Kitts and Nevis to test themselves against varied playing styles and opponents while continuing their preparation for future regional and international competitions. The matches in Indonesia are expected to contribute significantly to the team’s growth, experience, and an opportunity for our players to showcase their talent on that side of the world.