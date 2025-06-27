Bruce Nolan Charged Following Drug Seizure At His Residence

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2025 – Officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have formally charged Bruce Nolan of Lower Shaw Avenue, McKnight, following the execution of a successful drug operation at his residence.

On June 26, 2025, at about 5 am, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the premises of Mr. Nolan. During the operation, a quantity of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered on the property. Mr. Nolan was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and taken into police custody for further investigation.

Subsequently, at approximately 11:25 a.m., the same day, Nolan was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on two warrants in the first instance for the offences of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply to Another.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force commends the vigilance and professionalism of the Anti-Narcotics Unit and reiterates its unwavering commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade and protecting the integrity of our communities.

