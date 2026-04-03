REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORTING SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUTURE



Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 02, 2026 (SKNIS): The Republic of China (Taiwan) has reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting Saint Kitts and Nevis in advancing a sustainable and resilient energy future, as both nations officially launched the Green Energy Transition Demonstration Project.



Speaking at the launch ceremony on Thursday, April 02, 2026, His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis, highlighted the enduring partnership between the two countries and the shared challenges faced by small island states in securing reliable and sustainable energy sources.



“This project represents more than a technical initiative, it reflects a shared vision between our countries to build a sustainable and resilient future,” Ambassador Tao noted, pointing to the longstanding cooperation that has supported the Federation’s journey toward renewable energy adoption.



He emphasised that both Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis face similar vulnerabilities, including heavy reliance on imported energy and exposure to the impacts of climate change. Drawing on Taiwan’s own experience, he underscored the importance of innovation, strategic planning, and sustained collaboration in navigating the global energy transition.

“Since 2021, under the Renewable Energy Dispatch Project, we have moved beyond hardware to build a solid institutional foundation. With the guidance of Minister [Konris] Maynard [Saint Kitts and Nevis Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure and Energy], our two sides have conducted cost-benefit analysis and developed a regulatory framework necessary for a modern energy market,” said His Excellency Tao. “Moving forward, the Green Energy Transition Demonstration Project launched today, will be instrumental in helping the Federation to translate its sustainable island state agenda into an actionable and bankable roadmap by focusing on three strategic pillars.”



Ambassador Tao outlined the three pillars guiding the project’s implementation, including grid capacity assessment, policy advisory, and the deployment of a smart microgrid system, all designed to ensure that renewable energy integration is both stable and scalable.



“The goal is to create a stable investment environment that mobilises the private sector to participate in the Federation’s energy transition. We are not just talking about the future, we are building it,” he said. “By deploying a benchmark solar plus storage microgrid, here in Saint Kitts, we will establish the technical and operational guidelines needed to scale solar technology nationwide. The Federation has set an ambitious and inspirational goal to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. Taiwan is ready to share its knowledge and expertise.”



The ambassador also reflected on the longstanding collaboration between the two countries, noting that Taiwan’s support in the energy sector dates back over a decade, including the installation of solar infrastructure that continues to benefit communities today.



As the Federation continues its transition toward renewable energy, Ambassador Tao reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to walking alongside Saint Kitts and Nevis in building a cleaner, more secure, and more resilient energy future for its people.



The Green Energy Transition Demonstration Project represents a significant step forward in strengthening national capacity, fostering innovation, and delivering tangible benefits to citizens, while reinforcing the strong diplomatic and developmental ties between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).



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