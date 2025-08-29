Repost Your Favourite Reels and Posts

On August 6th, 2025, instagram launched reposts, a feature that gives users the ability to repost public Reels and grid posts from other accounts.

With reposts, you can repost public reels and feed posts, making it easier for you to share your interests with your friends. Reposts will be recommended to your friends’ and followers’ feeds, and they’ll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts.

Reposts are credited to the original poster. If you’re a creator, this means that if your content is reposted by someone else, it may be recommended to that person’s followers, even if those people don’t follow you. This feature gives creators an opportunity to reach even more people.

To repost a reel or post, tap the repost icon.

