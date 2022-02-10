Regional Tournament Update Leewards V Barbados

Barbados were 27-0 against the Leeward Islands at stumps on the opening day of the West Indies Championships at Kensington Oval on Wednesday. This was in reply to the Leewards’ score of 172-9 declared in 53.3 overs.

Devon Thomas top scored with 58 and Kieran Powell contributed with 43 for the Leewards. Keon Harding (4-42) and Johnathan Carter (2-9) were Barbados’ main wicket takers.

Summarized scores:

Leewards 172 for 9 declared: Devon Thomas 58; Kieron Powell 43; Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keacy Carty 20

Keon Harding 4 for 42

Barbados 27 for no loss from 22 overs: Kraigg Brathwaite 11; Shayne Mosely 8

Summarized scores in other matches are as follows’

TRINIDAD ANDS TOBAGO V JAMAICA

Jamaica 141 all out: Jermaine Blackwood 44; John Campbell 25; Paul Palmer 24

Bryan Charles 6 for 48; Jayden Seales 2 for 17



Trinidad and Tobago 98 for 3: Joshua Da Silva 32*; Jason Mohammed 22

Nicholas Gordon 2 for 23

GUYANA V THE WINDWARDS

Windwards 278 for 9: Alick Athanaze 68; Devon Smith 52; Preston Mc Sween 46*, Keron Cottoy 34

Gudakesh Motie 3 for 61; Keemo Paul 3 for 64; Veerasammy Permaul 3 for 75