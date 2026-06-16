Rams Village Superstars to retire number 28 in honour of Shervin King

By: T. Chapman

Story Credit: Ram Village Superstars

Rams Village Superstars Football Club has officially announced that #28 will be retired in honour and memory of Shervin King across all levels.

The announcement was made via Facebook yesterday morning.

Forever in our heart #28 ⚽️🩷🤍

According to the club, the move is a recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution made to the club successes ,but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with everyone at the club .

Therefore, we can only say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten.

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