PUBLIC SHIFTING AWAY FROM SINGLE-USE PLASTICS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 16, 2025 (SKNIS): The national momentum for the ban on single-use plastics in Saint Kitts and Nevis is growing as statistics and consumer feedback indicate a shift in public behaviour.



Shipping data analysed by the Customs and Excise Department indicates a “significant reduction” in the importation of banned items such as t-shirt plastic bags, styrofoam food containers and plastic straws.



Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, described the declining numbers as a “positive indication of growing compliance and behavioural change among businesses and consumers.”



She told Members of Parliament and the nation at the May 15, 2025, sitting of the National Assembly that the momentum is in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal 12, which calls for Responsible Consumption and Production. She urged all businesses to apply for duty-free concessions on alternative, environmentally-friendly products to the banned items. Applicants must use the Customs Procedure Code F21.



“The new system of operation requires that importers of bioplastics must obtain a license from the Department of Environment. Importers of other suitable alternatives such as paper, bamboo and wood products can do so without a license and will still enjoy duty-free concessions,” Minister Clarke stated. “In accordance with the Act, all t-shirt plastic bags, including bioplastics, are banned. The Department of Environment has been proactive in directly disseminating this information through consultations and direct correspondences to small businesses and food establishments, and will continue its stakeholder engagement to clarify regulatory requirements.”



Dr. Clarke sincerely thanked the public for cooperating with the important efforts to reduce and eliminate single-use plastics. She also applauded the business community for the growing commitment to the pursuit of a more sustainable future for the country by using safer and greener alternatives.



Currently, the importation of t-shirt shopping bags, styrofoam food containers, plastic egg crates, and plastic straws into Saint Kitts and Nevis is banned. The local distribution of t-shirt plastic bags is also banned. The distribution of styrofoam food containers, plastic egg crates and plastic straws will be banned on July 31, 2025.

