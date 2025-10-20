PUBLIC CLARIFICATION: SPEED MONITORING & PHOTO RADAR ENFORCEMENT

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) acknowledges the many questions and concerns expressed by members of the public regarding the recent speed monitoring exercises conducted in St. Kitts along Old Road Bay and in Frigate Bay.

We understand that several issues have been raised, including the sudden rollout of photo radar technology, uncertainty about speed limits, and the need for clearer communication about how the system works.

Our objective is not to penalise drivers, but to protect lives. Over the past year, the Federation has recorded multiple road fatalities and serious collisions, many directly linked to speeding. Additionally, we have documented an overall increase in the number of traffic accidents occurring annually. Some of these accidents represent families and futures cut short; others had the potential to do so.

That is why this initiative forms part of a broader Road Safety and Speed Reduction Programme aimed at preventing further tragedies. However, we recognise that our communication could have been clearer. We therefore:

Acknowledge the concerns shared by the public;

Commit to increasing public education about speed zones, signage, and speed conversions (MPH/KMH);

Will host a Community Road Safety Forum before the month’s end to invite additional public feedback and suggestions; and

Publish verified details about all relevant technological information and legal provisions.

This is not about punishment; it is about prevention.

In this spirit of good faith, the RSCNPF has taken the decision to void each of the one hundred and thirteen (113) traffic penalties generated by photo radar up until October 20th, 2025. Be advised, however, that all traffic penalties recorded by photo radar from 12 AM on October 21st, 2025, onwards, will stand.

We always appreciate your feedback, and we invite you to continue sharing your views in a respectful and constructive manner as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.

RSCNPF #RoadSafety #CommunityDialogue #SharedResponsibility