SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS HIGHLIGHTS LASTING IMPACT OF NIGERIAN PROFESSIONALS TRAINED LOCALLY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 29, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis officially welcomed members of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) on Monday, December 29, 2025, who will serve in the areas of health and education over the next two years, reinforcing a partnership grounded in shared history, people-to-people ties, and mutual development.

The professionals were received by the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, along with other senior government officials.

Beyond today’s welcome, Prime Minister Drew reflected on the deep and enduring educational ties between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria, particularly in the training of medical professionals.

“A lot of Nigerian doctors were trained right here in Saint Kitts and Nevis through the Windsor University School of Medicine,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Presently, you have a Kittitian Nigerian Doctors Association in Nigeria. When I went there, they reached out to me, and I think it has to be at least hundreds of Nigerians who have trained here and have gone back, many of them to Nigeria, to contribute. So it is a symbiotic relationship. You have come as professionals and students came. They got prepared, and they went back to Nigeria. The bond continues to grow.”

Prime Minister Drew’s remarks underscored a human story behind international cooperation, one where classrooms in Saint Kitts helped shape doctors who now save lives in Nigeria, and where Nigerian professionals now return to the Caribbean to share their expertise in health and education.

Dr. Drew added that this exchange reflects a model of cooperation built not on one-sided assistance, but on shared investment in people, skills, and service. The presence of NTAC professionals continues a cycle of learning and contribution that has benefited both nations for decades.

As Saint Kitts and Nevis advances its development agenda, partnerships such as this remain central, strengthening institutions, deepening cultural bonds, and proving that when nations invest in people, the impact travels far beyond borders.

