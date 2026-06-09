Property Tax Payment Deadline Extended to September 30 in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 08, 2026)– The Inland Revenue Department (IRD), Nevis, is advising property owners that the deadline for payment of Property Tax for the 2026 tax year has been extended from June 30, 2026, to September 30, 2026.



The extension applies to Nevis only and has been granted in light of the ongoing island-wide Property General Valuation Exercise currently being undertaken by the department.



The exercise forms part of efforts to modernize the Property Tax system and ensure that property assessments across the island are accurate, transparent, and reflective of current market values.



The Government has indicated that measures will be introduced to cushion the impact of any increases in property valuations, particularly for lower- and middle-income property owners.



Upon completion of the valuation exercise, property owners will receive a Certificate of Valuation. Taxpayers will then be afforded a statutory period of thirty (30) days to file objections or seek clarification regarding their assessments, if necessary.



The Inland Revenue Department further advises that Property Tax Demand Notices for the 2026 tax year will be issued before the extended payment deadline of September 30, 2026. These notices will be distributed via post and will also be available through the department’s online portal.



Property owners are encouraged to register on the Inland Revenue Department’s E-Government Portal at www.sknird.com to conveniently access their property tax bills online when they become available.



Taxpayers are reminded that the following payment options remain available:



Direct Deposit to The Bank of Nevis – EC Account No. 226316

• Wire Transfer to The Bank of Nevis – EC Account No. 226316

• Cheque payments made payable to the Nevis Island Administration, as well as credit card, debit card, and cash payments, may be made at the IRD’s Payment Division

The Inland Revenue Department, Nevis, thanks the public for its continued cooperation and support throughout the revaluation process.



For further information, persons may contact the Property Valuation Division of the Inland Revenue Department, Nevis, at (869) 469-5521 extensions 5015 or 5017, mobile (869) 667-3125, or via WhatsApp at (869) 667-3125.

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