KOSCAB ST. KITTS LTD ANNOUNCED AS SKNFA SPONSORS 

Koscab St. Kitts Ltd., bottlers of Dasani Water and Powerade, were announced recently as sponsors of the SKNFA for this new football season. The announcement was made ON February 8, 2024, during a press conference at the SKNFA Technical Center in St. Peters. Before signing the sponsorship agreement, President of the SKNFA Atiba Harris, said Koscab is the first major sponsor for the 2024 season. He said he is looking forward to a long-term partnership with Koscab. “This is our first major sponsor for the 2024 season…I am expecting it to be a lifetime partnership,” Harris said. “Football is a very challenging sport, a lot of running, a lot of water and isotonic needed…. we are looking forward to keeping the players fresh and hydrated,” he added.

SKNFA President Atiba Harris and Koscabs Marketing Supervisor Juvita Hazel after signing the sponsorship agreement

Koscab’s Marketing Supervisor, Juvita Hazel spoke highly of the partnership and said Koscab is looking to a long-term partnership with the SKNFA. “On behalf of Koscab St. Kitts Ltd, it’s a pleasure to be a part of the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association and we are looking forward to many more years of partnership,” she said.

The partnership between the SKNFA and Koscab St. Kitts Ltd is already in effect as Powerade and Dasani water will be the hydration products for the U20 players who bowed into action on Friday February 23rd competing in Group E in the Concacaf U20 Championship Qualifiers. St. Kitts and Nevis will also play on February 25th and 27th against Haiti and the Cayman Islands respectively.

