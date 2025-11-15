580659909 1164505669118698 2164276220477570675 n
International Relations

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Visits Taipei Veterans General Hospital for AI and Smart Healthcare Exchange

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation visited Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) on November 13 to learn about Taiwan’s latest innovations in AI and smart healthcare.

580074678 1164505639118701 4101905610277531605 n3038945152686860292

Accompanied by Ambassador Edward Tao and the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis, both sides exchanged views on public health, medical technology, and professional training. TVGH Director, Dr. Wei-Ming Chen, emphasized Taiwan’s commitment to professional and compassionate care as a vital bridge for health diplomacy, promoting the well-being of both nations’ citizens.

579665206 1164505659118699 3634693218037067901 n6512522199936800813

Prime Minister Drew praised Taiwan as a steadfast ally, and both parties look forward to further strengthening cooperation in healthcare, technology, and workforce development to enhance the health and well-being of their people.

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy