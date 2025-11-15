Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Visits Taipei Veterans General Hospital for AI and Smart Healthcare Exchange

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation visited Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) on November 13 to learn about Taiwan’s latest innovations in AI and smart healthcare.

Accompanied by Ambassador Edward Tao and the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis, both sides exchanged views on public health, medical technology, and professional training. TVGH Director, Dr. Wei-Ming Chen, emphasized Taiwan’s commitment to professional and compassionate care as a vital bridge for health diplomacy, promoting the well-being of both nations’ citizens.

Prime Minister Drew praised Taiwan as a steadfast ally, and both parties look forward to further strengthening cooperation in healthcare, technology, and workforce development to enhance the health and well-being of their people.