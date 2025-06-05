Prime Minister Drew to Lead Delegation to Major International Summits in France and Brazil

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 5, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will lead a high-level delegation to participate in two significant international engagements: the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, and the Brazil-Caribbean Summit in Brasília, Brazil.



These meetings form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to advance St. Kitts and Nevis’ foreign policy agenda, promote sustainable development, and deepen international cooperation.



The United Nations Ocean Conference will bring together world leaders, experts, and partners to address urgent issues surrounding ocean sustainability, climate resilience, and the protection of marine resources. St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation at this global forum emphasizes the Federation’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda and contributing meaningfully to global ocean governance.



As for the Brazil-Caribbean Summit, this Summit serves as a vital platform for dialogue between Brazil and Caribbean nations to strengthen diplomatic relations, expand economic cooperation, and address shared challenges such as climate change, energy security, food security, and investment opportunities.



The delegation for the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference includes: Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Colincia Levine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development; Mr. Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture; H.E. Mutyce Williams, Ambassador, UN Mission; Mr. Eustance Wallace, Minister Counselor and Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office.



For the Brazil-Caribbean Summit, the delegation will comprise: The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office; Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office; and Ms. Jazzee Connor, Foreign Service Officer and Desk Officer for Latin American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Prime Minister Drew emphasized that St. Kitts and Nevis’ active engagement in these global forums demonstrates the Federation’s determination to be a visible, contributing voice on issues of international importance, while also pursuing concrete outcomes that can advance the nation’s development priorities at home.



