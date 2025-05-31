SRSP RECEIVES EC$16,000 SPONSORSHIP CHEQUE TO ENHANCE ROAD SAFETY AND LAUNCH PUBLIC EDUCATION SERIES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 30, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, through the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP) Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, has received a generous sponsorship from S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited, acting as agents for Guardian Group, to support national road safety enhancements.



At a brief handover ceremony, an EC$16,000 cheque was delivered to Attorney-General and SRSP Chairperson, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, by Mrs Kasia Walters, Insurance Manager of S.L. Horsford Finance Company. This sponsorship will fund the design, manufacturing, and installation of new high-visibility traffic signage and road markings at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Roundabout, which connects Frigate Bay Road, Kim Collins Highway, Pond Road, and Bird Rock Road.



This high-traffic intersection has been prioritised by the SRSP as a model site for national road signage modernisation, as part of a broader push to enhance road user awareness, reduce accidents, and improve traffic efficiency across the island.



In addition to the infrastructure upgrade, part of the sponsorship will also facilitate the production of a public education video series to raise awareness on traffic laws, responsible driving behaviour, and the importance of road safety signage. These efforts align with the SRSP’s mission to eliminate road fatalities and serious injuries in Saint Kitts and Nevis by the year 2030.



“This partnership demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration to drive national progress,” said Honourable Wilkin. “We are deeply grateful to Guardian Group, through S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited, for their commitment to safer roads and their investment in the lives of every citizen, resident and visitor who uses our roadways.”



The Attorney General also issued a call to action to the wider private sector.



“We invite all corporate citizens to follow this example and partner with the SRSP. Your support – whether in kind, financial, or technical – can help save lives and build a culture of road safety that benefits us all. Together, we can achieve zero road fatalities by 2030,” he said.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the SRSP’s updates and to engage actively in the national effort to make our roads safer by obeying traffic laws, respecting speed limits, and driving with care and courtesy.



The Sustainable Road Safety Project is a multi-agency initiative led by the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to reduce traffic accidents and eliminate road fatalities through infrastructure upgrades, technology, legislative reform, and education. The project’s mission is to foster a road culture where safety is paramount and traffic rules are respected.



For more information or to submit road safety recommendations, please email: roadsafety@gov.kn.



-30-

