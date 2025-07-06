Local News

Prime Minister Drew Leads Delegation to Jamaica for 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 6, 2025 (PMO)—Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, is in Kingston, Jamaica, leading a national delegation to the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), being held from July 6 to 8, 2025. 

The meeting brings together regional leaders to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the Caribbean and to advance the agenda of regional cooperation, sustainability, and economic resilience.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Viera Galloway, Director in the Prime Minister’s Office; and Mr. Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer. The delegation will support the Prime Minister’s participation in high-level sessions and bilateral engagements throughout the summit.

During this meeting of the Heads, Prime Minister of Jamaica, Hon. Andrew Holness, will assume the Chairmanship of CARICOM.

Prime Minister Drew continues to advocate strongly for a more integrated and resilient Caribbean, and his participation in this summit reaffirms St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional unity and cooperation.

End

