Prime Minister Drew Joins Global Leaders for Commencement of 80th UN General Assembly

New York, USA, September 23, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, joined world leaders today, September 23rd, for the opening of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.

Prime Minister Drew is leading a high-level delegation to the UNGA 80 High-Level Week, which includes Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Mutryce Williams.

The delegation was present for the opening session, which featured keynote addresses from Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres; President of the 80th General Assembly, H.E. Annalena Baerbock of Germany; H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil; and Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America.

The Federation’s participation in the General Assembly feeds into its broader foreign policy strategy of deepening global partnerships, advocating for small states, and accelerating action under the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Prime Minister Drew is expected to deliver his official National Statement during the General Debate on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, where he will articulate the Federation’s positions on global diplomacy, climate resilience, economic sustainability, and global equity.

The UN General Assembly remains the world’s most significant platform for international diplomacy, and St. Kitts and Nevis continues to play its part in shaping a fairer, safer, and more sustainable global community.

