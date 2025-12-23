Nevis Companies Registry Strengthens Digital Service Delivery Through Online Companies Registry System Training

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 22, 2025)- The Nevis Companies Registry, under the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has successfully executed a comprehensive training programme on the Online Companies Registry System (OCRS) E-Services Portal, engaging both internal staff and key public stakeholders.

The training, held from December 15 to 19, 2025, was designed to build proficiency in the OCRS E-Services Portal, a unified digital platform that facilitates interaction across multiple Nevis Island Administration departments. Through the portal, companies can file documents for business licenses, register companies, and manage corporate details with departments such as Inland Revenue and the Nevis Companies Registry.

CARICOM Representative Mr. Jeshaun Montoute facilitating the Online Companies Registry System E-Services Portal training session hosted by the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Companies Registry from December 15 to 19, 2025

Registrar of Companies and Legal Counsel, Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd, explained that the five-day training programme was delivered in phases to ensure targeted learning for each stakeholder group.

“The first two days focused on internal registry staff, the third day welcomed representatives from the Inland Revenue Department, Social Security, and Financial Services Department, while the final two days engaged public stakeholders including law firms and financial services providers across Nevis.”

Participants received a comprehensive overview of the registration process, hands-on demonstrations of the system’s core functionalities, and practical experience in managing both initial and post-registration activities. In addition to strengthening overall system proficiency, the training emphasized new user registration and access to online services; procedures for company name reservations and business registrations; and post-registration tasks such as amendments, annual returns, and payment processing.

Mr. Liburd was supported by Executive Officer Mrs. Trella Henry-Daniel and Junior Clerk Ingle Lawrence-Drew.

Director at Caseflow Systems Ltd., Mr. Alexandr Iacovlev, facilitating the Online Companies Registry System E-Services Portal training session hosted by the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Companies Registry from December 15 to 19, 2025

The training sessions were facilitated by CARICOM Representative Mr. Jeshaun Montoute, along with Mr. Alexandr Iacovlev, Director at Caseflow Systems Ltd., a United Kingdom-based firm specializing in workflow and case management solutions.

Mr. Montoute highlighted the regional importance of the initiative, stating, “The online company registry system is part of CARICOM’s efforts to make doing business in the region more efficient and easier by moving from manual processes to a secure online platform.

Local stakeholders attend the Online Companies Registry System E-Services Portal training session hosted by the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Companies Registry from December 15 to 19, 2025

“We’re helping member states provide faster, more transparent services and support the free movement of businesses in the region… Our goal is that at the end of this session today, that you are excited to use the system, and we also invite you to continue to give us your feedback.”

Mr. Liburd further indicated that additional virtual training sessions will be rolled out via CARICOM’s online learning platform to support the seamless adoption and sustained use of the OCRS E-Services Portal.

END

Registrar of Companies and Legal Counsel, Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd, welcomes participants to the Online Companies Registry System E-Services Portal training session hosted by the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Companies Registry from December 15 to 19, 2025