Lighting period for motor vehicles: 6:15 p.m. until 5:45 a.m.

By virtue of the powers vested in the Licensing Authority under section 2(1) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act chapter 15.06, the lighting period for motor vehicles in the Federation shall be from 6:15 p.m. until 5:45 a.m. the succeeding day.

This lighting period took effect from November 08, 2021.