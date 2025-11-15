President Lai meets Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew of Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

On November 14, President Lai Ching-te welcomed Prime Minister Terrance Drew, Lady Drew and his delegation to Taiwan, thanking St. Kitts and Nevis for its long-standing support for Taiwan’s international participation and for stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Lai noted strong progress in agriculture, public health, education, energy, and women’s empowerment, expressing hope to keep advancing global prosperity together.

President Lai congratulated Prime Minister Drew on receiving the 2025 Most Influential People of African Descent Award and wished St. Kitts and Nevis success as it assumes the CARICOM chairmanship next year. He also welcomed Basseterre’s new sister-city ties with Taipei and Tainan, bringing cooperation closer to everyday life.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted over 40 years of friendship built on trust, respect, and shared democratic values . He praised Taiwan’s long-term support in infrastructure, technology, and talent development, noting that hundreds of Kittitian and Nevisian students have studied in Taiwan . He reaffirmed firm support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, including WHO, saying Taiwan’s leadership strengthens the world.