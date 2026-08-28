Premier Brantley Urges Men to Prioritise Prostate Health

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 27, 2026)– Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley is urging men to take prostate health seriously and get regular examinations as Nevis joins the observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September.



Premier Brantley, speaking on the importance of early detection, warned men against waiting until symptoms appear before seeking medical attention.



“As we observe Prostate Awareness Month this September, I wanted to take a moment to speak directly to the men of Nevis. Prostate cancer is not something to be ignored or to be taken lightly. The statistics show that the rate of prostate cancer among black men is particularly high.



“If you have a family who has prostate cancer, your risks are greater. The older you get, the greater the risks become. It is therefore critically important that you get checked. Do not wait until symptoms develop. That may well be too late.”



The Premier encouraged men to speak with their doctors and healthcare providers about prostate health, get examined, know their status and take control of their wellbeing.



He also called on women to play a supportive role by encouraging the men in their lives to prioritise screening.



“Please encourage your menfolk, your boyfriends, your husbands, your brothers, your cousins. Encourage them to get checked and to know their status. Let’s fight prostate cancer together.”



The Department of Gender Affairs Nevis is using the awareness month to reinforce the importance of prevention, early detection and informed health decisions among men.



The Caribbean carries a significant prostate cancer burden, with the disease ranking as the leading cancer diagnosed among men in the region. In 2022, prostate cancer accounted for approximately 22,271 new cases and 9,695 deaths in the Caribbean.



Black men face a significantly higher risk of developing and dying from prostate cancer. They are twice as likely to die from the disease, while approximately one in six black men is diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.



Men, particularly those at increased risk, are encouraged to have conversations with their healthcare providers about screening, including PSA testing, and to determine the appropriate age and frequency for examinations.



Premier Brantley said collective awareness and action can help reduce the impact of prostate cancer on men, their families and the wider community.

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