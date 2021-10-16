Nevis features in October 14 issue of Travel Courier magazine

Photo caption: Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2021) — Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority, recently conducted what is described as a “far-reaching interview” with Travel Courier, in which she details Nevis’ latest tourism updates for the magazine’s readership of more than 2,000 Canadian travel advisors.

The feature on Nevis in the Travel Courier magazine is entitled “Nevis is ready for the Canadian comeback with eased entry restrictions” appears in the October 14,2021 edition.

Photo caption: An ariel view of charming Charlestown one of the photographs featured in an article on Nevis in the Canada-based Travel Courier magazine’s October 14, 2021 edition

According to a press release from the NTA, Ms. Yarde give an update on the state of tourism in Nevis as it relates to COVID-19. She spoke to the newly eased restrictions for international travellers, as well as the island’s meticulous safety and health screening protocols that remain in place.

The NTA’s CEO also gave an overview of the many new enhancements to Nevis’ tourism offerings, including the launch of the destination’s new website and installation of the #NevisNice sign at Pinneys along the Island Main Road, along with mention of several new products and packages such as the “Around the Garden” tour, and the Alexander Hamilton package at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

Ms. Yarde also emphasised the island’s commitment to the environment via the new Nevis Sustainability Project which aims to making Nevis an even more eco-friendly destination in the coming years.

Photo caption: Sunshine’s Beach Bar on Pinneys Beach as it appears in a feature article on Nevis in the Canada-based Travel Courier magazine’s October 14, 2021 edition

She concluded her comments by noting the importance of community-based tourism as a way to support locally-owned businesses, farmers, artists, musicians, and restaurateurs while offering travelers authentic one-of-a-kind experiences.

Travel Courier is a weekly online and monthly print magazine established in 1965 and based in Toronto, Canada. It provides insightful news coverage, well-researched features, market analysis, and industry comment on key issues relevant to today’s travel professionals.

