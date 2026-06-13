Premier Brantley: Steps Being Taken to Cushion Impact on Homeowners Amid Property Tax Revaluation

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 08, 2026) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has assured property owners that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is actively considering measures to mitigate the impact of any property tax increases that may result from the ongoing Property General Valuation Exercise.





The physical component of the island-wide exercise, being conducted by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), began on July 21, 2025, as part of efforts to modernize Nevis’ property tax system and ensure property assessments accurately reflect current market values.



Speaking at his most recent press conference, Premier Brantley said the government is carefully reviewing recommendations from the Property Tax Division to ensure that any increase in property taxes does not place an undue burden on lower and middle-income homeowners.





“As government, we are clearly concerned to cushion the impact of any increase on property homeowners, especially those who fall within lower and middle-income brackets. And so we are currently taking the advice of the Property Tax Division with a view to extending or increasing the threshold for exemptions.



“The Cabinet will look very carefully at the proposals that will come from Inland Revenue…so that their property tax does not become unaffordable. The idea really is for us to modernize while ensuring that the tax burden falls most heavily on those most able to pay- those who have the multi-million-dollar villas and the very expensive properties. That is the intent behind this approach.”



Premier Brantley indicated that the Administration is considering raising the property tax exemption threshold and will announce any new levels once a decision has been finalized. Under the existing system, the first EC$80,000 of a property’s assessed value is exempt from taxation, with taxes applied only to the value above that amount.



He noted that the review is particularly important given that the last comprehensive property valuation was conducted in 2008 and property values across the island have not been reassessed for nearly two decades.



“Since properties have not been revalued for nearly 20 years, a lot of those values are no longer valid. As values increase, we expect that the percentage applied would yield an increased tax.



“We are saying that we want to increase the exemption threshold so that the amount of value that is exempted from the tax is actually increased and we will come back to you to indicate what the new thresholds are going to be.”



He explained that the exercise is being carried out using internationally recognized standards developed by the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), ensuring valuations are objective, transparent, and consistent.



The Property Tax Division has also adopted the International Property Measurement Standards (IPMS), which provide a modern and uniform approach to measuring buildings and other improvements. As a result, some property owners may notice changes to previously recorded building measurements.



Upon completion of the exercise, property owners will receive a Certificate of Valuation outlining the new assessed value of their property. Taxpayers will have 30 days from the date of issuance to review the assessment and submit objections or seek clarification from the Inland Revenue Department if necessary.



Premier Brantley said the valuation exercise is expected to be substantially completed by the end of June 2026, allowing sufficient time for the processing of property tax assessments.



In light of the ongoing revaluation process, the Inland Revenue Department has extended the deadline for payment of property taxes for the 2026 tax year in Nevis from June 30, 2026, to September 30, 2026.



END





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