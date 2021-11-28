PORT ZANTE: Fully Vaccinated Nationals and Residents Allowed Access

The general public is asked to please take note that fully-vaccinated international travelers, nationals and residents are now allowed to enter the Travel Approved Port Zante site while cruise ships are in port. Individuals must show photo ID alongside a photocopy or original vaccination card in order to enter retail stores, bars, restaurants and casino.

Unvaccinated nationals and residents will be permitted to access Port Zante after the cruise vessels have departed.

Access points for entrance into Port Zante are:

Parking lot closest to the Chop Shop.

Parking lot by the Food Court.

Parking lot that is located behind the Sweet Cane Restaurant.

Parking lot by the round-a-bout closest to Sweet Cane Restaurant.

Port Zante entrance by the National Museum.

