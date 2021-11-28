Dr Drew elected leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party

By: Staff Writer

Dr. Terrence Drew has been elected the new National leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).

At the party’s 89th National conference held today, Sunday 28 November at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, party delegates from all eight constituencies on St. Kitts participated in a voting process to elect a new executive.

At the end of voter tabulation for leadership, Dr. Drew was announced as the winner. He garnered 184 votes beating out his closest competitor, Konris Maynard by 31 votes. Maynard received 153 votes while Dr. Geoffrey Hanley got 70 votes. A total of 412 delegates casted ballots. Five ballots were spoilt.

Outgoing leader and former Prime Minster, Dr. Denzil Douglas congratulated the new leader and pledged his full support. He encouraged delegates to “leave the conference as one people…They cannot beat us if we are together….We are stronger together.”

The new national leader, Dr Drew took to social media to express thanks for all the congratulatory remarks.