Police Launches Investigation into Shooting Death of Jermaine ‘Chubby’ Clarke

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of Jermaine ‘Chubby’ Clarke. The shooting occurred in Keys Village, St. Kitts, during the early hours of April 5th, 2026.



According to police, at approximately 12:30 AM, officers of the Cayon Police Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area.

Initial investigations revealed that thirty-nine (39)-year-old Jermaine ‘Chubby’ Clarke of College Street, St. Kitts, was seated in his vehicle along with a female occupant when he was approached and shot multiple times by one or more armed assailants. Both individuals were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by private vehicle. Mr. Clarke later succumbed to his injuries. The female occupant did not sustain any gunshot injuries, however, she was injured during the incident and is receiving medical care.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The investigations into this incident are ongoing and updates will be appropriately issued as it progresses. RSCNPF





The Police is appealing to anyone with information that may assist in this matter to contact the nearest Police station, or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.