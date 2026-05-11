1778511255 SUDDENDEATHSTOCKPIC 1
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Police Investigate Suspected Drowning Incident In Boyd’s

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a suspected drowning incident that occurred at the swimming pool of the Fair View Inn in Boyd’s, St. Kitts, on May 10th, 2026, between 12 PM and 12:30 PM. The victim is a male child, aged four (4) years old.

Having received reports of the incident, Police officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene where regrettably, the child was pronounced deceased. It is noted that at the time of the incident, the establishment was closed from the public.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and updates will be appropriately issued as it develops.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident.



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