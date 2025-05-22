Police Investigate Homicide and Attempted Murder

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on the evening of May 21, 2025, at Tuckett Street, Ponds Pasture. The incident was reported to the Police at approximately 9:16 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene, as well as to the Joseph N. France General Hospital where two male victims had been transported via private vehicle.

The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Terrence Ritchen of Tuckett Street, Ponds Pasture, and 38-year-old Recaldo Marsham of Godwin Ghaut.

Mr. Marsham succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital. Mr. Ritchen received multiple gunshot wounds and, after undergoing x-rays and medical intervention, was admitted to the Surgical Ward in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were at a business establishment operated by Mr. Ritchen, where they were socializing when a lone gunman approached and opened fire, striking both men. The assailant fled the scene shortly thereafter.

Officers from the Crime Scene Unit, processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. The body was secured pending a scheduled autopsy.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and assures the public that all investigative resources are being utilized to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

The public is urged to come forward with any information that may assist this investigation. You may call the Violent Crimes Unit at …..,

-End-

Related