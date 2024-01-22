No Arrest made, new details emerge in SKN’s 1st homicide of 2024

Police in St Kitts have not arrested any suspect on suspicion of murder and revealed new details after a thirty (30)-year-old Kelvin Millard of Upper Cayon, was found dead along the island main road.

The incident occurred on January 21st, 2024, between 3AM and 4AM along the island main road in Cabbage Tree, Cayon. Upon arriving on the scene, the Police discovered Millard’s motionless body in his vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly thereafter.

According to the police, Millard was accosted by an unknown number of armed assailants while he was returning to his vehicle. During an apparent attempt to escape the attack, his vehicle collided with a flamboyant tree.



“The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scenes and collected some items of evidential value.”

Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal activity, the RSCNPF strongly encourages you to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.