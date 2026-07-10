Police Charge Luciano Abbott For Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2026 — Officers of the Cayon Police Station have formally charged Luciano Abbott of Cunningham Village, Lower Cayon, St. Kitts, in connection with an incident that occurred on June 27, 2026.



Mr. Abbott was arrested and formally charged on July 7, 2026, at the Cayon Police Station. He was charged on a Warrant in the First Instance for the offence of Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm committed against Elvis Burroughs of Cunningham Village, Lower Cayon.

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