POLICE CHARGE INDIVIDUAL FOR FIRE AT JOSHUA OBADIAH WILLIAMS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 27, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 42-year-old Andrea Greene of Molineaux for the offence of Setting Fire to a Public Building, namely the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

Greene was charged on May 27, 2022.

The offence was committed on March 18, 2022. She is currently in Police custody.

