POLICE CHARGE INDIVIDUAL FOR FIRE AT JOSHUA OBADIAH WILLIAMS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 27, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 42-year-old Andrea Greene of Molineaux for the offence of Setting Fire to a Public Building, namely the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

Greene was charged on May 27, 2022.

The offence was committed on March 18, 2022. She is currently in Police custody.

Related Posts

Eight installed on Advisory Board for Nevis Boys’…

NIA, Taiwan ICDF empower twenty-four women to become…

Team ‘Extreme Velocity’ wins NCCU’s 50th Anniversary Relay…

Advertise With SKN PULSE

— 30 —

Disclaimer


This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.

Share
More Stories

Opposition Leader Douglas accuses PM Harris of asking US…

Dr. Rustum and Gracey Southwell, 2019 Courage Awards…

Two Senior Ministers Dismissed In Cabinet Re-Shuffle 

1 of 2,021
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy