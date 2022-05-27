15 athletes from SKN to participate in Friendship Invitational 22

Story Credit: SKN Athletics

Fifteen, (15) athletes from St Kitts and Nevis will be participating in the Friendship Invitational 22 / Jeux De La Fraternité 22.

The meet will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the Stade Territorial Louis Achille, in Fort de France, Martinique.

The 15 athletes are as follows:



Shamarie Newton-Roberts U20 100m, 200m, Relays

Akadianto Willett U20 400m, Relays



Alexander Caines U20 800m, 4X400m

Aldrett Nisbett U20 200m, 4X100m



William Sharpe U20 100m, 4X100m, Long Jump

K’Anthony Benjamin U20 200m, Relays



Jermahd Huggins U17 110mh, 400m



Akanye Samuel-Francis U17 110mh, 400m

Jonnicia Williams U20 800m

Tiffany McKenzie U20 Javelin, Shot Put

T’anna Liburd U20 400m, Relays



Abigail O’Flaherty U20 400m, Relays

Trishannie Warner U20 200m, Relays

Uzariel Hodge U17 800m



Kaliyah Jones U17 200m, 400m, Relays

The coaches traveling with the team are:

Mr. Hugh Matthew – Head Coach and Mrs. Melissa Gumbs – Assistant Coach. Ms. Azuredee Phillip is the team manager.

Travelling with the team are 2 Certified Technical Officials: Mr. Denville Francis-Blake – Throws Ref (NACAC Certified)/SKNA Officials Rep and Mr. Keyshaun Jones – Throws/Horizontal Jumps Chief Judge.