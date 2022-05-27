15 athletes from SKN to participate in Friendship Invitational 22
Story Credit: SKN Athletics
Fifteen, (15) athletes from St Kitts and Nevis will be participating in the Friendship Invitational 22 / Jeux De La Fraternité 22.
The meet will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the Stade Territorial Louis Achille, in Fort de France, Martinique.
The 15 athletes are as follows:
Shamarie Newton-Roberts U20 100m, 200m, Relays
Akadianto Willett U20 400m, Relays
Alexander Caines U20 800m, 4X400m
Aldrett Nisbett U20 200m, 4X100m
William Sharpe U20 100m, 4X100m, Long Jump
K’Anthony Benjamin U20 200m, Relays
Jermahd Huggins U17 110mh, 400m
Akanye Samuel-Francis U17 110mh, 400m
Jonnicia Williams U20 800m
Tiffany McKenzie U20 Javelin, Shot Put
T’anna Liburd U20 400m, Relays
Abigail O’Flaherty U20 400m, Relays
Trishannie Warner U20 200m, Relays
Uzariel Hodge U17 800m
Kaliyah Jones U17 200m, 400m, Relays
The coaches traveling with the team are:
Mr. Hugh Matthew – Head Coach and Mrs. Melissa Gumbs – Assistant Coach. Ms. Azuredee Phillip is the team manager.
Travelling with the team are 2 Certified Technical Officials: Mr. Denville Francis-Blake – Throws Ref (NACAC Certified)/SKNA Officials Rep and Mr. Keyshaun Jones – Throws/Horizontal Jumps Chief Judge.