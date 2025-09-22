Breaking News

POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE FOR LARCENY OFFENCES

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and formally charged three women in connection with several larceny-related offences committed earlier this month at Ram’s Supermarket in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts.

On September 17th, 2025, Althea France of Bird Rock, St. Kitts, was arrested at FrigateBay on suspicion of Larceny. On September 18th, 2025, she was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station with two (2) counts of Larceny, committed on September 13th, 2025.

On September 18th, 2025, Marsha Graham of Shadwell, St. Kitts, was arrested onsuspicion of Larceny. On September 20th, 2025, she was formally charged at the Stapleton Police Station for the offence of Larceny, committed on September 14th, 2025.

On September 19th, 2025, Shermain Paul of Spooners, Cayon, St. Kitts, was arrested onsuspicion of Larceny in connection with offences committed on September 13th and 14th, 2025. On September 20th, 2025, four (4) charges of Larceny and Receiving were formallylaid against Ms. Paul at the Stapleton Police Station.

The RSCNPF continues to investigate and prosecute these offences to protect businesses and the wider community. Members of the public are reminded that cooperation with law enforcement is critical to the prevention and detection of crime.

