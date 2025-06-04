Police Appeal For Information Following Chinese Supermarket Robbery

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is appealing to the public for assistance following a robbery at a Chinese supermarket in Trafalgar Village.

On the evening of June 3, 2025, at approximately 9:43 pm, a masked individual entered the establishment, brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The police are actively investigating the matter and have reviewed surveillance footage from the supermarket. The assailant is described as a slim-built male wearing a black mask, black gloves, a maroon and black jacket, and brown pants.

The Police Force urges anyone with information regarding this incident, no matter how small, to come forward. You can contact the nearest Police Station or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 662-1140. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Tip for Businesses: Enhance Security Measures

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force reminds business owners to review and enhance their security protocols regularly. Consider implementing or upgrading surveillance systems, ensuring adequate lighting inside and outside your premises, and establishing clear procedures for handling cash. Keeping only a minimal amount of money on the premises and training staff in robbery prevention and response procedures can significantly reduce the risk of such incidents and enhance overall safety.

-End-

Related