GLENVILLE ISLES GUNNED DOWN IN BARNES GHAUT – HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

By: Staff Writer

A 56 year old man was fatally shot in Barnes Ghaut on Saturday night (December 27th, 2025), sometime aftwe 8:30 P.M.

The man identified as Glenville “Guma” Sylvester Isles, was found lying on the ground in front of Spotlight Bar with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived on the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, Isles was seated inside the establishment

when an unknown assailant approached and fired a single shot before fleeing the area.

Isles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing. Up to press time, no arrests has been made.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has

information that can assist with the investigation to contact the nearest police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ line at 707.