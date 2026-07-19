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Caribbean News

PM PHILLIPS LEADS HIGH-LEVEL RESPONSE TO MV BARIMA DISTRESS

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By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, is leading the  high-level Government response following a distress signal from the MV Barima off Guyana’s coast, in the vicinity of Iron Punt near the Pomeroon River.

A coordinated search-and-rescue operation remains in full force, with State and private-sector assets deployed.

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The vessel’s crew dispatched distress signals late Saturday night, July 18, prompting the immediate activation of emergency response mechanisms.

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Rescue operations are presently ongoing and the Acting President is receiving continuous updates from the response teams.

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