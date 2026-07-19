PM PHILLIPS LEADS HIGH-LEVEL RESPONSE TO MV BARIMA DISTRESS

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, is leading the high-level Government response following a distress signal from the MV Barima off Guyana’s coast, in the vicinity of Iron Punt near the Pomeroon River.

A coordinated search-and-rescue operation remains in full force, with State and private-sector assets deployed.

The vessel’s crew dispatched distress signals late Saturday night, July 18, prompting the immediate activation of emergency response mechanisms.

Rescue operations are presently ongoing and the Acting President is receiving continuous updates from the response teams.

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