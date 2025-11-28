New Democratic Party Wins Election In St Vincent and the Grenadines

By: Tito Chapman

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines witnessed a landmark political transition yesterday as the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Mr. Godwin Friday, secured a decisive victory in the general elections, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule by the Unity Labour Party (ULP) led by Hon Dr Ralph Gonsalves.



The elections, held across 15 constituencies, saw Vincentians turn out in strong numbers to vote.

The NDP won a clear majority of seats, 14, signaling a desire for change among the electorate. Out going Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the ULP, who had governed since 2000, conceded defeat amid hopes for a smooth transition.



Godwin Friday, newly elected Prime Minister, triumphed in his Northern Grenadines constituency and vowed to focus on economic revitalization, job creation, and new policies aimed at fostering national development.

This election represents a new chapter for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The people have spoken, and we are committed to delivering on their hopes and aspirations.

Observers from CARICOM and other regional bodies praised the election as free, fair, and transparent, marking a significant moment in the country’s democratic history.