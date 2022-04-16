PM Harris: Additional Monies allocated to NIA

During a Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, April 11th 2022, Prime Minister Harris gave members present a brief overview of a meeting that took place between the leaders of the Team Unity Coalition on April 6th and reported that in response to the letter from Hon. Premier of Nevis, additional monies had been allocated to the Nevis Island Administration.

The announcement of additional monies came ahead of a second meeting of the Leaders of the Tripartite Team Unity Movement that occurred on Thursday 14th, 2022.

Premier Brantley speaking on Wednesday’s episode of ‘On the Mark’ provided details on the monies that were paid: