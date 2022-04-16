PM Harris: Additional Monies allocated to NIA
During a Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, April 11th 2022, Prime Minister Harris gave members present a brief overview of a meeting that took place between the leaders of the Team Unity Coalition on April 6th and reported that in response to the letter from Hon. Premier of Nevis, additional monies had been allocated to the Nevis Island Administration.
The announcement of additional monies came ahead of a second meeting of the Leaders of the Tripartite Team Unity Movement that occurred on Thursday 14th, 2022.
Premier Brantley speaking on Wednesday’s episode of ‘On the Mark’ provided details on the monies that were paid:
Nevis was getting $3.75 million dollars each month as an interim measure while we tried to work out the formula that had been agreed upon, which is a pro-rata population. St. Kitts getting 70-75%, Nevis getting 25-30%.
In January, I would of written to the Prime Minister and said to him, listen, in light of the that is being made and what I consider the foot dragging on the issue of finalizing the pro rata share that I would wish the monthly amount to increase to $5.5 million dollars and that should continue until June.. Because that for me was the deadline that I was suggesting for Nevis to finally resolve this issue.
And so, what happened was that a cheque came over from St. Kitts. The cheque that came over was total $5.2 million dollars, representing the additional amounts from January, February and March. Because notwithstanding I wrote the letter in January, we still got the same $3.75m. February $3.75m, March $3.75m.Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley