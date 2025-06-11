Assault-style Rifle Recovered; One Man Formally Charged Following Incident At Port Zante

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 11, 2025. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its investigation into the recovery of a firearm following an incident at Port Zante on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. that day, members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force observed a black Toyota motorcar occupied by three males acting suspiciously in the Half Moon area. The vehicle was discreetly followed to the rear of Mau Pau Casino in Port Zante. As soldiers approached, the occupants exited and fled the scene on foot.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle and a magazine containing twenty (20) rounds of mixed calibre ammunition. A multicoloured backpack containing cash, a black mask, gloves, a pink Samsung cellular phone, and other personal items were also recovered.

Crime Scene Investigators forensically processed the vehicle and all recovered items, including the firearm and ammunition.

On June 10, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the Basseterre Police Station, Mr. Raziq Persaud of Plum Tree, Phillips Village was arrested on two (2) warrants in the first instance and formally charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, committed on May 31, 2025, at Port Zante.

The Police Force remains committed to ensuring public safety and national security.

Members of the public with information related to this incident are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 662-1140.

– END –

