People’s Labour Party (PLP) unveiled its 6th Annual National Convention Theme and Calendar of Activities during its national press conference held Wednesday 16th March at the Royal St. Kitts Resort Conference Room. The Theme is ‘Delivering For The People’ reflects the Party’s commitment to Putting The People First.

The event was chaired by Mr. Warren Thompson, National Chairman. At the head table were National Party Leader and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris; The Deputy National Party Leader and Minister of Health et al, The Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; The National Secretary, Ms. Myrtilla Williams; and Director of Communications, Mr. Craig Tuckett. Other members of the National Executive and of the Constituency Groups were also present. The Chairman presided over the press conference.

A brief synopsis of the genesis and philosophy of the People’s Labour Party was then presented by Mr. Craig Tuckett.

Dr. Hon. Timothy Sylvester Harris then gave his sober, reflective and vibrant remarks of the party’s achievements and the importance upholding the party’s motto ‘Putting People First’. During which he outlined the schedule of activities for the 2022 convention celebrations.

The activities kick off with a Health Walk on Saturday 19th March 2022 starting at 6:00 a.m. from Belle Vue to Ottleys.

Followed by the first Convention Church Service on Sunday 20th March 2022 at the Rivers of Living Waters Christian Centre starting at 9:00am. Next is the PLP Youth Concert on Friday 25th March 2022 starting at 7:00pm at the Newtown Football Field. The major event the 6th Annual National Convention on Saturday 26th March 2022 at the Patsy Allers Playfield. The curtains come down on Sunday 27th March 2022 at the Church of GOD of Prophecy in Newton Ground starting at 9:00am.