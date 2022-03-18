Hardtimes resident wins Culturama Slogan Competition

Verna Thibou’s slogan entry was adjudged the winner, for this year’s Culturama Slogan Competition.

Via its official Facebook handle, the Nevis Culturama Festival Committee announced that “Fete and Celebrate, Nevis Culturama 48!” was the winning entry.

The selection from the Hardtimes resident was one of 461 entries received; a record number for the competition which was done over a four-week period.

Thibou will receive $500, two complimentary tickets to all Culturama activities and a plaque for her creativity.

This year’s Festival will be staged from July 21 to August 2.

