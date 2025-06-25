Park Hyatt St. Kitts Provides Luxury Accommodation for St. Kitts Music Festival

Park Hyatt St. Kitts is once again partnering with the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) by providing luxurious accommodations for its performing artists. This commitment continues as the luxury brand property has hosted major musical acts from around the world in previous years.

According to Marketing Communications Manager, Juella Gumbs, “We are thrilled to partner with St. Kitts Music Festival for what has shaped up to be one of the most anticipated years ever. From the talent and culture to the good vibes and community spirit the festival fosters, Park Hyatt St. Kitts is proud to support this weekend of world-class entertainment, and welcome returning nationals and visitors to our shores”.

SKMF Gold Sponsor Park Hyatt St Kitts is home to 124 spacious accommodations and blends Kittitian history and charm with luxury on the shores of Banana Bay. Their amenities include beachfront activities, two swimming pools, the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary, and the Island Fort by Camp Hyatt, designed for children. The resort offers three signature restaurants, a Topgolf Swing Suite, two outdoor pickleball courts, a half-basketball court and over 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces.

The 2025 festival runs from June 26 to 28 and features an impressive lineup of international, regional, and local acts offering a diverse range of music genres, from the electrifying beats of soca and afrobeat to the soulful melodies of reggae and R&B. Music lovers are sure to find something to get their hearts pumping and feet moving during this three-day celebration.

Log on to the festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets for US$65 or EC$175 and view further updates.

Related