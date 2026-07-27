PAM LEADER GREY-BROOKES STEPS DOWN

First Female Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement Resigns

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) issued a press release stating that Natasha Shanny Grey-Brookes will step down as Political Leader effective July 31, 2026.



The announcement comes just days after the party announced a last-minute replacement of its 60th Anniversary Conference keynote speaker.



Mrs. Grey-Brookes is the First Female Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement. According to the release, she will remain involved in the campaign.

Shortly, the National Executive will begin the constitutional process of selecting a new Political Leader in the coming weeks.

The People’s Action Movement full release reads as follows:

The National Executive of the The People’s Action Movement, today announced that Mrs. Natasha Grey- Brookes has resigned as Political Leader of the Party, effective Friday, 31″ July, 2026, while reaffirming her commitment to continue serving the Party in efforts to secure victory in the Constituency of St. Christopher One, and the country generally, in the upcoming General Election.



The decision follows careful consultation and thoughtful reflection on the Party’s electoral strategy and the urgent need to maximize its efforts to secure victory at the polls and provide the people of St. Kitts & Nevis with the strong and effective leadership they deserve.



Mrs. Grey-Brookes explained that she has taken this decision as a strategic realignment designed to strengthen the Party’s campaign and increase its chances of forming the next Government, while also placing her in a better position to help manage what is expected to be an intensely competitive contest. This she said, requires a level of attention that is best served through dedicated focus by all candidates.



Political Leader: Mrs Natasha Grey-Brookes

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, every decision must be guided by what gives our Party the strongest opportunity to earn the confidence of the people and to bring about the change our country so desperately needs. By stepping aside as Political Leader, I will be able to devote my full energy and attention to ensure victory in each constituency while continuing to work tirelessly alongside the Party’s leadership to secure victory for the people of our great nation.

The National Executive has expressed profound appreciation for Mrs. Grey-Brookes” dedicated service, unwavering commitment, and significant contributions to the Party during her tenure as Political Leader. The Executive acknowledged the sacrifices made and the leadership provided during challenging periods, noting that those contributions have laid an important foundation for the Party’s future.

The Party further affirmed that Mrs. Grey-Brookes will remain an integral member of the campaign team and will continue to play a prominent role in shaping policy, engaging supporters, and contributing to the national effort to bring about a change in government.The National Executive has commenced the process prescribed under the Party’s Constitution to elect a new Political Leader, with the transition expected to be completed within the coming weeks. During this period, the Party remains united, focused, and fully committed to presenting the electorate with a credible, energetic, and united team ready to address the many challenges facing the nation.

Treasurer: Mrs. Johanna Marsham- Wilkin

Public Relations Officer: Ms Laverne Caines

The Party believes that the people of St. Kitts & Nevis are ready for a change. This leadership transition forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Party’s readiness to offer that alternative and to restore hope, confidenee, and progress for all citizens.



The National Executive and Mrs. Grey-Brookes call upon all members, supporters, and well-wishers to remain united and focused on the greater objective of winning the upcoming General Election and building a stronger future for our country.

Together We Shall Rise, United for Victory, Building the Future Together, entering a New Chapter, and Preparing for Renewal 2027.

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