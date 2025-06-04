PAM Introduces New Candidates for Constituencies #2 and #4 at Media Conference

Poised for Victory: Party Gears Up to Win the Next General Elections

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 2, 2025 – The People’s Action Movement (PAM) officially introduced two of its newest candidates, Mr. Azard Gumbs and Mr. Nubian Greaux, during a Media Conference held on Monday, June 2.

This follows their announcement at PAM’s National Convention on Sunday, June 1, where it was revealed that Gumbs will contest in Constituency #4 and Greaux in Constituency #2. Both candidates were invited to share their perspectives on the pressing issues facing their respective constituencies.

Mr. Azard Gumbs emphasized critical infrastructure concerns, highlighting that several communities, including Conyers, still lack paved roads. “Heavy rainfall continues to hinder access to homes and businesses. I’ve documented these deteriorating conditions and shared them directly with the sitting minister,” Gumbs reported.

He also expressed concern over the neglected state of sporting facilities in Constituency #4. “These facilities are unfit for purpose and deny our young people the opportunities they deserve,” he stated.

Gumbs addressed housing as another urgent issue, pointing to the government’s unfulfilled promise of delivering 600 homes annually. “That promise has turned into a housing hoax under the watch of Deputy Prime Minister Hanley,” he declared.



In addition, Gumbs lamented the lack of employment opportunities and limited access to quality education and scholarships for youth in the constituency. He pledged to prioritize these areas if granted the opportunity to serve.

Mr. Nubian Greaux echoed similar concerns for Constituency #2, which he described as suffering from even deeper neglect. Topping his list was crime and its lasting impact on community life. “Crime has fragmented many of our communities and deeply affected the lives of our people,” he said. He acknowledged the positive effect of the Peace Programme under the former Team Unity Government and expressed his support for reforming and enhancing it.

Addressing housing challenges, Greaux proposed vertical development. “We need to build upward. Apartment complexes are a viable solution to the limited land space and growing housing needs,” he suggested.

Greaux also spoke passionately about the high levels of unemployment and underemployment. “Why are our young men confined to street cleaning and landscaping? Why are they not involved in agriculture, the tech industry, or running their own businesses?” he asked. He proposed offering scholarships to develop talent in areas such as football, helping youth pursue national representation.

“The People Empowerment Programme (PEP) should not be a permanent solution,” he argued. “We must invest in the long-term growth of our people.”

He also highlighted the decline of small businesses in the constituency, stating that the current administration has done little to support the empowerment of ordinary citizens.



When asked about his move from another political party to PAM, Greaux responded thoughtfully. “Political shifts are not uncommon. The real question is: Why PAM? And the answer is simple — PAM is people-focused, progressive, and visionary,” he said. “I joined PAM because I want to be part of a movement that is committed to service, transformation, and genuine care for the people. I am here today because others believed in me, and now I want to be that support for someone else,” he shared.

PAM’s Political Leader, Mrs. Natasha Grey-Brookes, opened the media conference by outlining the candidate selection process and expressing full confidence in both Gumbs and Greaux. She noted that they will bring fresh energy, new perspectives, and a strong commitment to community development as PAM charts its course forward toward electoral victory.



The media event was chaired by Hon Dr Shawn K Richards, PAM’s only member of Parliament.

