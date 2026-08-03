Online platforms enhancing social services delivery in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 30, 2026 (SKNIS): Digitisation has helped to transform and improve the way citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis can access assistance from the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs.



On Monday (July 28, 2026), registration for the School-Based Assistance Programme went live, giving applicants the opportunity to register online for assistance covering Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Fee Waiver, High School Book Loan, Early Childhood Subvention (Private) and School Uniform Assistance.



At Thursday’s (July 30) Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of State for Social Development, Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the digitisation of social service delivery has changed the way the ministry does business and makes it easier for clients to gain help.



“I’m pleased to say that the ministry was able to introduce digital platforms like JAD Cash to improve access, convenience, and efficiency for clients who have been approved for benefits,” Senator Phillip stated. “Applications for programmes can now be completed, Madame Speaker. The Budget Boost Wallet was revolutionary in the way we were able to provide e-cash transfers to individuals to use to purchase food and [pay for] utilities.”



Another benefit of the increased use of online tools is the centralisation of services and record-keeping, the senator stated.



“Digitisation Madame Speaker … underpins our Sustainable Island State Agenda because digitisation is a thrust for all of government,” she said. “We are very pleased at the ministry to say that we have been able to complete our digitisation process, where the entire ministry is part and parcel of the online ecosystem and our service delivery has improved.”



Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit a “Request for Services” application to www.socialdevelopment.gov.kn/school-based-assistance-programme as soon as possible. Once this is done, an officer will make contact to facilitate the completion of registration.

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