Old Road Rum Company Celebrates International Win at the 7th Annual Bartender Spirits Awards!

Award-Winning Old Road Rum From St. Kitts & Nevis Impresses Top U.S. Bartenders and Beverage Buyers

Chicago, United States, June 10, 2025 — Old Road Rum Company, an acclaimed international producer of premium spirits, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Old Road Rum 12 Year Aged, has been awarded Rum of the Year 2025 at the 7th Annual Bartender Spirits Awards, held in Chicago, USA in May 2025. This award marks a major milestone for the distillery as it continues to build its global reputation in one of the world’s most competitive and influential spirits markets: the United States.

A Spirit Born of Passion and Place The Old Road Rum Company exists to bring rum production back to the island of St. Kitts. Rum first flowed from the Old Road Distillery in 1681, making it the oldest surviving rum distillery in the Caribbean. The winning expression, Old Road Rum 12 Year Aged, is tropically aged in ex-Bourbon casks to present a pure additive-free expression of craft rum distilling.

We’ve always believed in the power of authenticity and quality,” said Jack Widdowson, Managing Director of Old Road Rum Company. “To be recognized by leading U.S. bartenders — the people who bring spirits to life in cocktails and conversations — is an incredible validation of our work. This award opens doors and builds confidence with our international partners, especially as we expand into the U.S. market.”

Why This Award Matters

The Bartender Spirits Awards is an annual international competition that evaluates spirits specifically for the U.S. on-premise trade, including bars, restaurants, and hotels. What sets it apart is its judging panel: all judges are top-level bartenders, bar managers, and beverage directors from award-winning establishments. Spirits are rated on their mixability, taste profile, packaging, and value for money, ensuring the winners are not only exceptional in quality but also relevant and practical for the hospitality industry.

“The Bartender Spirits Awards is about helping bartenders discover spirits that deliver behind the bar,” said Sid Patel, CEO of Bartender Spirits Awards and Beverage Trade Network. “Each year, we’re seeing a growing number of international entries that are tailor-made for the U.S. bar scene. The brands that win here have a real opportunity to connect with buyers and earn a place on some of the country’s most respected back bars.”

About the Winning Spirit

● Product Name: Old Road Rum

● Spirit Type: Aged Rum

● Award: Rum of the Year

● ABV: 46%

● Retail Price (USD): $69

● Distribution: Available in the Caribbean Region

