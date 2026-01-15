Official Statement on U.S. Suspension of Immigrant Visa Processing

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the recent policy issued by the Government of the United States of America regarding temporary-suspended immigrant visa processing from a number of countries, including Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Following engagement with the United States Embassy in Barbados, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has received official clarification on the scope and application of this measure.

Based on the information provided:

The directive applies only to immigrant visas, which relate to long-term residency.

Non-immigrant visas, including those for tourism, business, study, and short-term travel, are not affected by this measure.

U.S. authorities have indicated that immigrant visa applications will continue to be accepted and processed; however, all such applications are currently being refused under Section 221(g) of U.S. immigration law. This is a procedural refusal issued where additional information or guidance is required to complete adjudication.

These refusals are administrative in nature and will be applied with further guidance from U.S. authorities on enhanced vetting and screening procedures, including considerations related to public charge assessments.

The directive does not apply to dual nationals who are travelling on passports of countries not included in the list

Exceptions may also apply on a case-by-case basis.

Acknowledging the fact that the US Government has a right to implement national security measures, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is also committed to protecting the interest of its people. In this regard, we will continue to monitor developments, continue to engage with the US authorities and update the public accordingly.

All are encouraged to remain attuned to official communication issued by the Government.

– END –