OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER GOVERNOR-GENERAL SIR EDMUND WICKHAM LAWRENCE GCMG OBE CSM JP

The Government and people of the Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis are united in profound sorrow at the passing of former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence GCMG OBE CSM JP.



Sir Edmund’s life was one marked by distinguished service to our nation. From his notable contributions to the field of economics and business, to his dedicated stewardship as Governor-General, he embodied integrity, wisdom, and a fervent commitment to the advancement of our country. His leadership, clear vision, humility and profound sense of duty inspired generations of citizens and have left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation.



In honour of his immense contributions and in accordance with official government protocol, the National Flag of St. Kitts and Nevis will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings and official residences throughout the Federation for a seven-day period of national mourning, commencing Monday September 8th, 2025, and again on the day of his funeral or memorial service until sunset.



We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Lady Lawrence, the entire Lawrence family, and all who loved and admired this exceptional man. As a nation, we pause to reflect on the immeasurable legacy of a beloved son of the soil who served with distinction and grace, leaving behind a timeless record of excellence and patriotism.



May his soul rest in eternal peace and may his family find solace in the immense outpouring of love and respect from a grateful nation.

